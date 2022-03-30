JOPLIN, Mo. — The hours of operation for the Joplin Municipal Court will be changing in just over a month.
In a release from the City of Joplin, it was announced that beginning May 2nd the operating hours for the city’s Court will go from to 8 AM – 12 PM & 1 PM – 4:30 PM.
The Court office will be closed during this noon lunch hour.
Alternative payment options have been made available for citizens – third-party convenience fees will be applied, however.
For all cases filed before December 23, 2020 (not on Case.net)
- Eligible online payments can be made by using this website.
- OR if you prefer to call, 1-800-444-1187
For all cases filed on or after December 23, 2020 (viewable on Missouri Case.net)
- Eligible payments can be made by visiting the Missouri Case.net website and making a “Pay-By-Web” payment.
The release also noted that a kiosk offering this “Pay Be Web” option is located in the Justice Center lobby near the entrance of the Court office.