JOPLIN, Mo. — The hours of operation for the Joplin Municipal Court will be changing in just over a month.

In a release from the City of Joplin, it was announced that beginning May 2nd the operating hours for the city’s Court will go from to 8 AM – 12 PM & 1 PM – 4:30 PM.

The Court office will be closed during this noon lunch hour.

Alternative payment options have been made available for citizens – third-party convenience fees will be applied, however.

For all cases filed before December 23, 2020 (not on Case.net)

Eligible online payments can be made by using this website.

OR if you prefer to call, 1-800-444-1187

For all cases filed on or after December 23, 2020 (viewable on Missouri Case.net)

Eligible payments can be made by visiting the Missouri Case.net website and making a “Pay-By-Web” payment.

The release also noted that a kiosk offering this “Pay Be Web” option is located in the Justice Center lobby near the entrance of the Court office.