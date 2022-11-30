JOPLIN, Mo. — A dedication ceremony, honoring lives lost 11 years ago, took place, today, outside of Joplin’s newest facility.

Officials cut a ribbon in front of a new “Joplin Memorial Sculpture” on the property of the “Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex.”

It honors the 161 victims of the May 22nd, 2011 tornado.

The project was spearheaded by the nonprofit, “Active Lifestyle Events”, which is also the driving force every year behind the “Joplin Memorial Run.”

“Jorge Leyva, the artist, just did a great job with the designing and the building of it, and it’s very tall. 17-feet tall, which was even better than when we first envisioned it, so it’s is something that you can certainly, you know, see from the street as you’re driving by and very noticeable and very beautiful,” said Audie Dennis, ALE President.

“For me, it was really wonderful to do this sculpture, to design this sculpture, even though it was sad why I had to do it, and it’s not very easy to do a memorial sometimes,” said Jorge Leyva, Artist.

“And I think it’s just another sign of the determination of a community that loves one another and wants to work together and wants to remember those that we lost, but, you know, to me, it also is a testimony to where we’ve come since the tornado,” said Gary Shaw, Joplin City Council.

The total cost of the project was around $40,000.