JOPLIN, Mo. — Registration is now open for one of the region’s biggest outdoor activities.

The 11th Annual Joplin Memorial Run is taking place on May 7th.

Bob Brown says the event will be capped at two thousand entries and about half of those slots are already taken. He says you don’t have to be a serious runner or walker to participate in the event, but he says now is the time to start preparing yourself physically.

“Now, now is an excellent time to sign up because the rates will actually go up as we get closer to the race time, but also what that does is that moves people to start getting ready, to start exercising today for the May 7th event,” said Brown.

The run honors the 161 people who died in the May 2011 tornado.

The event also gives back to the community, donating more than $300,000 to different organizations over the last ten years.

For more information on the walk and run you can follow this link here.