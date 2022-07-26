JOPLIN, Mo. — Today has been a day of remembrance for the Joplin community.

Today marks the first Corporal Ben Cooper Day. Joplin Mayor Doug Lawson made the proclamation in April.

Corporal Cooper, of course, was one of two Joplin Police Officers to lose their lives during a shooting on March 8th.

This display is inside the public safety and justice center next to JPD. Flags across the city are at half staff.

Today would’ve also been Corporal Cooper’s 47th birthday.

The department’s other fallen officer from the March 8th shooting, Officer Jake Reed, will have a day in his honor on March 9th.