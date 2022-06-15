JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man reached a plea agreement for his role in a December shooting and pursuit.

Benjamin Bartlett

Twenty-one-year-old Benjamin Bartlett, of Joplin, was charged last year with Armed Criminal Action, Assault on a Special Victim, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Burglary after firing a gun through the outside of an RV and striking a man in the head.

He was later arrested that same weekend after a brief pursuit where he allegedly forced a victim at gunpoint to drive him around Joplin while taking their cellphone.

However, those charges have been since dropped through a plea deal reached in court Wednesday. Bartlett was sentenced to five years probation instead of the same term spent in the Department of Corrections for the crime of Stealing.