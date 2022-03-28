NEOSHO, Mo. — A Joplin man plead guilty in Newton County Circuit Court last Tuesday to DWI involving a serious injury to a passenger.

Joshua Nathan Goodhue

Forty-six-year-old Joshua Nathan Goodhue was sentenced on March 22nd on a single felony count of Driving While Intoxicated with a second count of Assault dismissed.

Goodhue was found on the scene of a single-vehicle crash in December of 2020 on South Range Line. Police found noted that Goodhue was “emitting a strong odor of intoxicants” and refused all field sobriety and breath analysis tests. Goodhue even slapped the hands of one officer that attempted to help him off of the ground after he fell.

The passenger in the car was found to have suffered from internal bleeding and bone fractures from the crash. One witness said she saw Goodhue’s car traveling around 80 mph before crashing.

Goodhue was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Newton County Prosecuting Attorney William Lynch said in a release that “the victim in this case was lucky to survive this crash, as was Mr. Goodhue…”