JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man reached a plea deal for his role in a February pursuit with law enforcement.

Derek Smith plead guilty to one count of Resisting Arrest in the February 18th incident that involved both Joplin and Webb City Police Departments.

Smith originally faced one count of Tampering with a Motor Vehicle as was his accomplice and driver, William Thomas. With Smith’s plea deal however, this first count was dropped.

L-R: Derek Smith & William Thomas

Thomas, the driver, crashed the stolen car on the railroad tracks between 4th and 5th Streets and Grand and Murphy in Joplin. Both Thomas, and Smith (the passenger) exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but were caught shortly after.

Thomas is due back in court June 6th.