JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man plead guilty to child sex crimes on Thursday.

Robert Buggey plead guilty to one count of second-degree child molestation. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on August 4th.

Buggey was originally charged with statutory rape, two counts of statutory sodomy and providing porn to a minor.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Buggey in November of last year after receiving a call from someone out of state that he was abusing a child.

Authorities say the victim was Buggey’s girlfriend’s daughter and that the abuse had been going on several months.

Prior to the allegations Buggey worked at Tilt Studio, an arcade inside Joplin’s Northpark Mall.