A Joplin, Missouri man is injured when he tried avoiding another crash on U.S. 12, lost control of his truck/camper trailer and struck a tree. (Photo courtesy: Cass County Michigan Sheriff’s Office)

MASON TOWNSHIP, Michigan (KSNF/KODE) — A Missouri man lost control of his truck while trying to avoid a different incident and struck a tree in Mason Township, Michigan on Friday night (11/18). The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a truck pulling a camper trailer was involved in a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 12.

An investigation by the sheriff’s office showed that 50-year-old David Schrader of Joplin, Missouri, was heading West on US-12. Schrader was trying to avoid another traffic crash when he lost control of his truck, ran off the road and struck a tree. Schrader was transported by Porter Township EMS to Elkhart General Hospital in Indiana for serious injuries sustained in the traffic crash.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said weather and road conditions are believed to be factors in the crash. The Michigan State Police also responded to this and several other crashes across West Michigan Friday and into the weekend as lake-effect snow created difficult driving conditions.