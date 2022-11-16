JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin SWAT helped arrest a man early Tuesday morning after police say he robbed a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint.

Monday night police responded to a robbery call in the 1500 block of west 20th Street, after a pizza driver said the resident pointed a gun at him and demanded the pizza, his phone, and all of his money.

Officers say they gathered information about the potential suspect, Austin Bryant, 18, and determined the SWAT team should be called in. Bryant was charged in August with unlawful use of a weapon, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest. He was free on his own recognizance, which means no bond was required.

Charges now filed in the armed robbery case include first degree armed robbery and armed criminal action. Bond in this case is set at $100,000 cash only.