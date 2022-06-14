JOPLIN, Mo. — Kids from the Joplin area took a trip to the beach today without even leaving the Four States.

The theme of this summer’s reading program at the Joplin Library is “Oceans of Possibilities.” So, what better way to get into that theme than with a beach party?

The event was held in the morning for pre-school-aged children and mostly in the shade to prevent any of the participants from getting too hot.

“So we have sand they can play in and build with. We have a water table with water toys. We have bubbles. We have a beach scene where you can pretend you’re at the beach,” said Christina Matekel-Gibson, Children’s Librarian.

Party goers were even treated to a free sack lunch after the beach party was over.

If you haven’t signed up your child for the Summer Reading Program and still want to, Matekel-Gibson says there’s still plenty of time to do so.