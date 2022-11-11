JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s annual residential leaf pick-up program starts soon, weather permitting the city said.

On November 28th, the Monday after Thanksgiving, crews begin picking up leaves in the outlying areas of Joplin, working their way inward. The City of Joplin has a leaf pick-up map. It tells residents in what order their neighborhoods fall.

Residents should not bag leaves; only rake them to the curb of their property but not into the street. Tree limbs, brush, and rocks should not be part of the piles.

The following is the expected plan street and park crews will follow:

Map areas labeled S1 through S5 are the areas the Street crews are assigned. Neighborhoods marked P1 through P5 are assigned to the Parks crew. Crews will move through these areas in sequence, starting November 28. Exact timing for crews to make it to your neighborhood could vary depending on a number of conditions, like weather and even the amount of leaves in any particular area.

Crews will progress through these sections until all of the City has been canvassed. Weather permitting, this collection could take at least one month or longer.

Residents wanting to dispose of leaves now, can bring them to the Joplin Compost Facility next to the Turkey Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant at 3457 Eddy Lane.