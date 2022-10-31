JOPLIN, Mo. — Keeping kids safe wile having fun on Halloween: That’s the idea behind an on-campus activity for kids held at Missouri Southern State University tonight (10/31).

Each Halloween, The Student Activities Board at MSSU hosts a “Safe Halloween Event.”

The annual festivities took place tonight inside the Billingsly Student Center.

Kids and parents from the community took part in several games and activities.

Kids were also able to show their creative side by painting pumpkins and coloring pictures.

Along with all the candy you could eat, caramel apples were served with a side of green punch.

This year, both kids and parents came all dressed up for the occasion.

“The costumes have been very creative, from a lion all the way to robbers with their child dressed up as a bank bag. It’s super cute and it’s super exciting to see the different costumes and how creative people are with what they’re bringing this evening,” said Ryan Orcutt, the Director of Student Engagement & Global Leaders at MSSU.

After all of the fun and games, kids got to enjoy their candy while watching the movie “Hocus Pocus.”