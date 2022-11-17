JOPLIN, Mo. — Once again this holiday season, foster kids in Jasper County will benefit from the generosity of others. In this case, students and employees all across the Joplin School District. They’re in the midst of their 7th annual Christmas of Hope campaign. They’re collecting monetary donations through tomorrow (11/18).

50-bucks will get folks a specially made ornament. All of the money will go towards Christmas gifts for students in foster care.

“I think it’s awesome. I call it ‘kids helping kids,’ because this is in our school district, you know? And this is Jasper County and some of the surrounding areas, so it’s just not our school district that is dealing with the Christmas of Hope. So, they try to just give everybody they can as much as they can for Christmas, you know? And it’s just, it’s compassion in my heart to do this and I think it’s a great thing,” said Loren Curtis, FTC.

The Christmas of Hope team has set a goal this year of raising at least $5,000.