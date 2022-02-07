JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin is making one roadway safer.

Crews will replace a culvert at Murphy Boulevard and Lone Elm road.

The new one will be longer and farther from the pavement, making it safer for drivers.

The project costs more than $307,000.

It is being funded by the Parks and Storm Water Sales Tax which was approved by voters in 2011.

“It helps the area a lot. That is one of those locations where people that frequently drive there are usually aware during heavier rain events they know it is probably going to be overtopped.” said Dan Johnson, Assistant Director of Public Works over Engineering.

The whole project is expected to take three months to complete.