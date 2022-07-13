JOPLIN, Mo. — Home and business owners usually aren’t happy to see strangers come to their front door.

There’s one big exception to that rule though, and it happens in the bitter cold of winter and in the searing heat of summer.

The work that HVAC service technicians do is important all year round, but this time of year it takes on added importance.

In this searing heat, a lack of air conditioning can be the difference between life and death. That’s why Cole Osborne has been so busy.

“10 hours minimum, and then an on-call guy, he could work a pretty good 16 hours if he wanted to,” said Cole Osborne, Service Technician, Lyerla Heating & Air.

He’s been in the HVAC repair business for seven years.

“There’s more money than people realize. There’s an unlimited amount of job satisfaction and you are only held back by your own work ethic and will to do better,” said Osborne.

“How happy are people to see you?” Asked Stuart Price, Reporting.

“Extremely. And the later it gets, the happier they are,” replied Osborne.

While his line of work requires him to be outside most of the day, he says he wouldn’t trade it for anything.

“How important is the job you guys do?” Asked Price.

“I feel like it’s extremely important because there are opportunities where health is at risk, and nobody likes to sleep when it’s 80 degrees in their bedroom,” replied Osborne.

The demand for HVAC technicians is currently greater than the number on the job.

With that demand increasing even more in the future, he’d wholeheartedly encourage young people to consider it for a living or for adults looking for a career change.

“Why do you do this?” Asked Price.

“I love it, I love doing it didn’t know it for a while but I found out that I do. It’s a beautiful blend of mechanical knowledge and numerical knowledge,” replied Osborne.

Franklin Tech, Carthage Technical Center, WTI, and Crowder College have HVAC programs.