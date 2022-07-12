JOPLIN, Mo. — For those of you who’ve always wanted to adopt an animal, now is the time to do so according to the Joplin Humane Society.

It’s one of many animal shelters across the country dealing with an overflow of dogs and cats right now.

It’s also one of many animal shelters across the country utilizing a campaign through the Bissell Foundation. It’s called Empty the Shelters and it makes it more affordable for people to provide pets with a forever home.

“It’s going to be from July 11th to the 31st. Adult dogs and cats are going to be $10. Kittens and puppies are going to be $25,” said Dana Taylor, Joplin Humane Society Office Manager.

The humane society is located at 140 East Emperor Lane off North Main Street.

It’s open for adoptions from 1 PM to 5 PM Monday through Thursday.

On Friday, it’s 1 PM to 6 PM.

10 AM to 5 PM on Saturday and 1 PM to 4 PM on Sunday.