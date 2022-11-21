JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin High School Junior earned a perfect ACT score of 36.

Aidan Koch has been a student of Joplin since kindergarten and credits his achievement to preparation, a positive mental attitude, and the continuous support of his teachers.

“Almost every teacher I’ve had at JHS has taught me something different, and not just in an academic sense but also about life and the way I want to live it,” said Koch. “My teachers have gone above and beyond in preparing me for life outside the classroom, and for that I will be

forever indebted. Also, I have never had a teacher who didn’t believe in his or her students and adamantly desire their students’ success; that source of encouragement and support was and is

a vital part of my success, both in and out of the classroom.”

Koch is a varsity athlete with Joplin’s Cross Country, and Track & Field teams. He is also the vice president of JHS’ varsity show choir, Sound Dimension, the treasurer for Student Council, and student head of Fellowship for Christian Students.

After high school Koch plans on majoring in business management before getting his MBA. He is the son of Jeff and Shonna Koch, of Joplin. Jeff Koch is the president of Joplin Schools’ Board of Education.