JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s called a “Dress Drive” at Joplin High School — but it encompasses all types of formal wear. High school student council members have organized it. They’re collecting gently used formal wear so all students can have the opportunity to attend the school’s winter formal on Saturday, December 3rd.

Dresses, suits, shirts, shoes, ties, and other accessories — all being accepted through next Tuesday, November 22.

“I think 70% of students here qualify for free or reduced lunch, so I know a lot of kids struggle with finding the money to come to these things. We hope that students, who usually stress or can’t even attend these kinds of events, can attend these events and just get over those financial barriers,” said Ami Riechman-Bennett, JHS Senior.

This is the first year for the drive. Donated items can be dropped off at the high school.