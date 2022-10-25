JOPLIN, Mo. — From founding fathers to timeless architecture. It’s all in the spotlight through an artistic take on Joplin’s almost 150-year history.

It’s a lesson in history and art with a focus on Joplin’s past.

“Like this baseball player, I read about him. And it said he scored 26 home runs,” said Lydan Atkison, Joplin Student.

“The Redings Mill bridge. Number one cause it’s right where I live. And number two because it’s right by an ice cream shop,” said Bradshaw DeGraff, Joplin Student.

Students from St. Mary’s Catholic School took a field trip to the Spiva Center for the Arts, learning about landmarks like Union Depot and the Schifferdecker House. It’s part of a special art exhibit in honor of Joplin’s upcoming 150th birthday.

“I’m from Joplin originally. And I am old enough to have seen these years and years ago, like in the late 1970s,” said Tricia Courtney, Joplin Artist.

Artist Tricia Courtney remembers seeing mines like these, for her a key part of Joplin’s past.

“I didn’t have the actual photographs for these two particular pieces. I got information from the postcard collection. From the Joplin library. So did I did a little research,” said Courtney.

There are local churches and restaurants, even famous faces like Dennis Weaver.

“There are so many layers that are involved with this. We have the art we have the history we have learning when youngsters and local children can come in and really take a step back in time and look and read. What these artists had in mind when they were creating their works is just another way for them to connect history in art,” said Heather Lesmeister, Spiva Director.

And while Joplin is the focus, some of the artwork is from outside city limits, including the wooly mammoth from Carl Junction and the famous round barn that used to sit south of town.

“What you see in your eyes may not look like art, but when you see it as art, then you say that’s cool. And you learn facts that you don’t even know on the little descriptions,” said Marianne Stanley, Joplin Student.

The display runs through Saturday at Spiva, the final exhibit before the operation moves to its new home at the Cornell Complex.