JOPLIN, Mo. — Group dedicated to promoting and improving downtown Joplin hit a major milestone. This weekend marks nine months in operation for the “Beaten Path Coffee Company.” Owner John Baker loves his location at 9th and Main.

“The way I look at Joplin is Main is the heart of Joplin and Range Line, the business brain,” said John Baker, Beaten Path Coffee

He points out the block has transformed during the last year or two.

“And as we moved in here and started building, they started renovating down there. And all of a sudden stores started popping in I mean, it’s been kind of a wild ride, but we made the right choice,” said Baker.

And it’s that kind of development that’s putting downtown Joplin in the spotlight. The Downtown Joplin Alliance is now officially accredited by Main Street American and Missouri Main Street Connection. This is the first time that’s been awarded to the group.

“It really just shows that organization has grown a lot has a lot of capacity and has made a lot of impact in what’s going on in downtown,” said Lori Haun, Downtown Joplin Alliance.

Downtown Joplin Alliance Director Lori Haun says the designation will both help with future development, while also celebrating existing development.

“In 2021 we had $45 million in private investment in downtown for 336 different projects. So that is really substantial. And if you drive around and look around downtown right now, you can see all that happening and there’s more going on all the time. We’ve got about 200 brand new residents new apartments coming online in downtown in the next two years,” she said.

A trend she hopes to continue.

“Development’s incremental — one project at a time, one business at a time. You know, kind of building from one thing to the next, to create that synergy and the energy and then to help engage the community to really help themselves,” Haun added.