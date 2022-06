JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Department is hoping to get a green light to start construction on a new fire station.

Joplin City Council Members will discuss a $4.5 million bid to build Station 7. R.E. Smith submitted the low bid for the project, to be built not far from the intersection of I-44 and Highway 249.

The project was on the list of priorities from the public safety sales tax passed back in 2006.

The council is expected to vote on the project at their Monday night meeting.