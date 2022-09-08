JOPLIN, Mo. — Less than a year from now. That’s when Joplin’s newest fire station is expected to be ready. Fire Station #7 is under construction on east 30th Street, near the Casey’s Distribution Center. The $4.5-million project is being funded through the Public Safety Tax that voters passed in 2006.

The new station will also house a new fire engine designed to respond to incidents in an area with large industrial complexes, along with a hazmat trailer, and a brush truck.

“Because we’re actually on the outskirts of Joplin here, so this is an area where we’re probably going to run a lot of mutual aid on brush fires, grass fires. But as far as Hazmat goes, I mean, we’ve got the interstate. This station will be, you know, Johnny on the Spot. We’ll be able to get on the interstate in no time at all, so that’s why we’re going to put our Hazmat resources out here,” said Gerald Ezell, Joplin Fire Chief.

9 additional firefighters will also be hired to staff the station.

It’s expected to be up and running by August of next year.