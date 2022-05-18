JOPLIN, Mo. — Three Joplin firefighters celebrated recent promotions with a special badge pinning ceremony on Wednesday.

It took place at the Joplin Public Safety Training Center.

Mark Cox has been promoted from driver engineer to Captain, while Firefighters Nick Mercer and Jeffrey Gallant have been promoted to driver engineers.

Chief Gerald Ezell says hosting this ceremony is not only special for the firefighters — but also their families.

“The families of these individuals — they give up a lot of time with these guys going off to classes and going to work every third day. It’s huge in my mind for them to come together with their families and celebrate this with their families,” said Joplin Fire Chief Ezell.

Chief Ezell says eight new firefighters are set to join the department in the next month.