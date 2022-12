JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Department is currently on the scene of a house fire.

Just after 5:00 p.m. this evening (12/27), Firefighters were dispatched to 2604 East 11th Street.

Several units responded to the scene of the fire and crews are still working to extinguish the flames.

No one word yet on how the fire started.

