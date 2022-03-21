JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin City Council is moving forward with a large wastewater project.

Council members approved upgrading the Shoal Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility. The City will enter into an agreement with Crossland Construction to build drying bed covers at the plant that sits on Apricot Drive. The project will cost the City $960,000. The drying beds are not covered, so rain currently slows down the sludge drying process.

“The drying bed covers helps the City because the biosolids are always in a wet state if they are not covered. And so this will help us be able to dry them out and then land ply those biosolids so that we can dispose the way that we need to,” said Lynden Lawson, Assistant Director of Public Works for Operations

The project could be finished before the end of the year. Lawson says construction could take anywhere from 6 to 9 months depending on how long it takes for materials to arrive.