JOPLIN, Mo. — A local emergency management expert says it’s time to call it quits.

Keith Stammer has been in charge of disaster preparedness and response for both Joplin and Jasper County for 17 years… And another ten years before that in Labette County.

He has dealt with a wide range of emergencies during that time, everything from ice storms and flooding to hazardous material spills.

But he points to the 2011 Joplin tornado as a career defining event.

“I’ve been through approximately 14 federal disaster declarations within my own jurisdictions as well as I’ve helped with others. The big thing here is collaboration, pre-talking to each other, dealing with each other before you get to the actual disaster is key,” said Stammer.

Stammer started with the City of Joplin in 2005 and will officially retire on November 1st.