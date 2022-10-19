JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday morning Jasper County officials contacted the Joplin Police Department in reference to a vague potential threat involving an unknown school within the city of Joplin.

Police notified Joplin Schools about the potential threat and they placed Cecil Floyd Elementary School into what they call “soft lockdown.”

During which time students and staff remain indoors, safe, for the entirety of the event. School officials said courses continued uninterrupted in all classrooms inside the building, which is protocol during soft lockdown situations.

Officers were able to locate the person suspected of making the potential threat and found no credible basis for concern. District officials say Joplin Police notified them when the need for concern had passed and everything continued as normal.