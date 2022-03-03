JOPLIN, Mo. — A beloved children’s author is in the spotlight as some of Joplin’s youngest students enjoy a bonus story time.

It was a Dr. Seuss story time for kids at the Early Childhood center this morning. Readers included Freeman Health System President and CEO Paula Baker, Dr. David Baker, and Dr. Rob McNab, who were excited to partner with the school for the “Cat in the Hat” reading event.

“We really want children to learn to love to read. It’s so important – it’s fundamental to everything else they’re going to do as they go through school. And so we want to show them that reading is fun, reading is exciting and reading is something you do with the people you love,” said Paula Baker, Freeman Pres. & CEO.

The students also celebrated the visit with snacks and photos with the “Cat in the Hat.”