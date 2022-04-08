JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Convention and Visitor’s Bureau is ready to help area nonprofits.

Each year, it doles out a certain amount of money to help nonprofits promote events in order to attract people to the Joplin area. The money comes from the city’s Hotel and Motel Lodging Tax. The current amount — $120,000 dollars.

“People can ask for up to $25,000, they have to justify why it’s going to be used, we really like to connect it with marketing efforts, a small event in town has a budget to put on the event but they don’t usually have the dollars to do the marketing we like to do which is 70 plus miles outside of Joplin,” said Patrick Tuttle, Dir., Joplin Convention & Visitor’s Bureau.

The deadline to have entries in for consideration is June 7th.

Those interested in more information and applying for the grant can follow this link here.