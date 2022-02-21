JOPLIN, Mo. — Keeping Joplin safe on the road is always a goal for one City Council member but now an even bigger priority as his time in office nears the end.

Joplin City Council Member Anthony Monteleone is looking at road safety. That includes cars, but also bicycles and pedestrians.

“It’s always been in the background of my mind that roads are an issue wherever you go,” said Monteleone.

But now, for Anthony Monteleone, it’s a priority. For several weeks, he’s been highlighting Joplin accident totals at council meetings.

“But the big portion I focus on is the accident reports that are better included in that that, shows us how many, you know, fender-benders have we had, how many accidents that we had, how many people have been injured, and there are very real costs associated with that.”

He wants to change that, and believes one strategy is boosting attention on bike lanes and pedestrian options.

“The way, the way we look at safety, I think needs to change. We need to rethink how we utilize our public spaces, our streets,” continued Monteleone.

Monteleone says there has already been progress, including the City Traffic Calming Policy and trails leading to parks.

“It’s something that we’re willing to put our dollars behind it. That’s fantastic. So we’ve made a lot of headway. Those green spaces still aren’t entirely connected.”

But he’s quick to point out that he’s not out for a complete system overhaul.

“No Range Line is what Range Line needs to be. That is a five lane road. It needs to be a five lane road but there is no one size fits all solution,” said Monteleone.

Monteleone is wrapping up his fourth year on the Joplin City Council and is not running for re-election. That means he has until April when his term ends.