JOPLIN, Mo. — City Council members were in action plan mode during part of Monday night’s meeting. City Council approved submitting an action plan for two large programs. The request to Housing and Urban Development is topping $1,000,000.

“Joplin is an entitlement community, which means every year we receive an annual allocation from Housing and Urban Development. That would be the Community Development Block Grant Program,” said Thomas Walters, City Planner.

Monday night the Joplin City Council approved submitting an action plan for the Missouri Community Development Block Grant — and the Home Partnership Investment Program.

“We do this every year. This resolution is following the public participation process which is a requirement to receive those funds every year. We get an allocation every year based on demographic area and income so forth,” Walters added.

The City is requesting more than $560,000 for the CDBG program and more than $479,000 for the Home Investment Partnership.

“It’s all about neighborhood stabalization to improve the quality of life for the residents that live there and continue to ensure they can live there and have accessiblity. Aging in place is hard to do when you can’t walk down the street and don’t have sidewalks as well as encourage new people to move to the neighborhoods,” said Walters.

More than $331,000 will go towards infrastructure improvements in the East Town neighborhood.

“We’ve been targeting the neighborhood of East Town for several years. It’s a very large area it takes a long time to get to. The area has been asking for sidewalks north of Boadway for some time to be improved. So that is definitely a goal of ours,” Walters added.

Part of the CDBG program would also help with job creation and retention.. and other programs to help the homeless.

The next steps is to send the action plan to Housing and Urban Development in Kansas City.