JOPLIN, Mo. — As temperatures warm up the City of Joplin is reminding residents of the now open public cooling centers around town.

According to Keith Stammer, Emergency Manager for Joplin and Jasper County, the cooling centers usually don’t open until temperatures reach 100 degrees for three or more consecutive days. However, as the forecast seems to move toward that possibility, Stammer said the public cooling centers have been opened.

The facilities, which are open 8 AM – 5 PM M-F, are available to anyone with the city only asking that those within the spaces maintain a distance of 6ft or more. They are: