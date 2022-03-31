JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin company gives back to the house that love built.

Employees with Alorica have been collecting non-perishable food items for the last three weeks to help feed families at the Ronald McDonald House in Joplin. Those items were dropped off today.

Jeb Cook says his company has been holding food drives for the facility for several years.

“Well, we have a soft spot for the Ronald McDonald House, we’ve partnered with them for years and years and we continue to come back. We just think it’s a worthwhile organization to be able to help out, they do so much for the community not only in the Joplin area but just nationwide that have sick family members here at the local hospitals,” said Cook.

“We’re not able to do this without the community support to provide the wonderful meals and snacks for our families during a very difficult and stressful time. It’s so important to have these partnerships with these wonderful organizations,” said Jerri Sargent, Ronald McDonald House Program Manager.

Sargent says she is very impressed that Alorica employees were able to get their hands on pasta products with how scarce they’ve been on area store shelves in recent months.