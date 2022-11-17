JOPLIN, MO. — This Thanksgiving, multiple Joplin City offices and will be closed during the holiday week along with a revised trash pick-up schedule.

City of Joplin offices are closed Thursday, Nov. 24th & Friday, Nov. 25th. During this time, the following services and offices are also closed:

Joplin Recycling Center

MAPS – Reopens Nov. 28th

Sunshine Trolley services – Suspended due to lack of drivers

The Recycling Center’s hours will also be altered: Closing on Saturday, Nov. 26th and opening back up the following Monday, Nov. 28th. Hours that Monday will be from 9 AM – 3 PM.

City hall and services will reopen at 8 AM, Nov. 28th.

Trash will not be picked up on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24th). Residents with Thursday trash pick-ups will have theirs picked up on Friday, Nov. 25th. Friday pick-ups will instead happen on Saturday, Nov. 26th.