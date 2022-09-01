JOPLIN, Mo. — In recognition of the Labor Day holiday, the City of Joplin offices will be closed on Monday, September 5.

The Joplin City Council meeting, regularly scheduled on the first Monday, will shift to Tuesday, September 6. It will be held at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 602 South Main Street.

This closing includes the Joplin Recycling Center, MAPS and the Sunshine Lamp Trolley services. The Recycling Center will also be closed on Saturday, September 3 of the Labor Day weekend. All City services will resume their regularly scheduled hours on Tuesday, September 7.

Also due to the holiday, residential trash service will not be picked up on Labor Day. Customers who usually have pick-up service on Mondays will have their service on Tuesday, September 6. For the remainder of the week, the residential trash collection will move to the next day with Friday’s customers having a Saturday pick-up.