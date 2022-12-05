JOPLIN, Mo. — Call it a “dream list” of potential ARPA funding for the city of Joplin… Which could add up to $93,000,000.

City leaders have a long list of possible projects they want to complete.

It includes things like funding for public safety, broadband internet, and downtown smart technology for traffic signals.

For police, the city is hoping for a $20,000 ARPA grant to match city funding.

The goal is to replace 100 body cameras, replacing portable radios, and 14 police vehicles for 22 additional officers.

At the fire department, the goal is $40,000 of ARPA funding.

Traffic signals with smart technology would be funded, if approved, by a “bipartisan infrastructure law” grant.

They’re asking for more than $5,000,000 of unmatched funding.

The city has applied for those three grants.

The funds for broadband internet don’t require ARPA funding, but the current cost estimate is $17,000,000.

A few grants are official, including city water projects approved for $16,000,000 in state ARPA funding.