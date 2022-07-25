JOPLIN, Mo. — There is one less option when it comes to entering Joplin City Hall.

It’s no longer possible to enter from the back entrance. It’s only temporary, though. Work is being done to make it ADA accessible.

Entrances along Main Street and 6th Street already have that distinction. To compensate for the lost handicapped parking spots, more have been added to the 6th Street side of the building.

Once work on the back entrance is complete, crews will do the same at the old terminal at the Joplin Regional Airport.

The price tag for both projects is more than $178,000.