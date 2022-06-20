JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is receiving help to maximize coronavirus funding. They are looking to get the most bang for their buck with its coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

The city received more than $13.7 million over the past two years through SLFRF allocation.

$10 million will be used for government services which can include construction, health services, or provisions for police and fire.

The other nearly $3.8 million can be used to support the covid-19 public health and economic response which can help small businesses and nonprofits.

Tonight, the city council approved an emergency ordinance to use the consulting firm Guidehouse Inc, headquartered in Chicago.

“The key objectives of this funding, there are three of them, fight the pandemic and support families and businesses struggling with its public health and economic impacts, maintain vital public services even amid declines in revenue, and finally, build a strong resilient, and equitable recovery by making investments that support long term growth and opportunity,” said Leslie Haas, Joplin Finance Director.

Guidehouse will help the city stretch its dollars further by working with city staff to prioritize certain projects.

The funds must be obligated by December 31st, 2024, and used by December 31st, 2026.