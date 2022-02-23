JOPLIN, Mo. — A plan to improve housing options in Joplin is getting a big financial boost.

Joplin Council members have voted to spend a million dollars toward the city’s Housing Revitalization Plan.

The money will cover costs to tear down dilapidated houses, one of many housing-related steps in the “Proposition Action” use tax election last year.

City leaders will offer the incentive to developers who remove run-down homes and replace them with new single family housing.

The city will start taking applications on April 1st.