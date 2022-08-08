JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin City officials say there is a “Plan B” for what wasn’t approved by voters last week.

However, the details of the plan are in its infancy. The discussion was part of Monday night’s special session for the Joplin City Council.

Proposition Public Safety failed to pass on August 2nd. It would’ve increased property taxes for Joplin residents while also drastically improving funding for public safety, including police and fire.

Monday night, Joplin Mayor Doug Lawson said he was disappointed in the outcome, saying it was due to misinformation, as well as the current economy.

Officials are now looking at a Plan B that would work in conjunction with the fiscal year 2023 budget.

City Manager Nick Edwards is urging residents to come to a public hearing meeting next Monday night — a time is to be determined.