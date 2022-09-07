JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday Joplin City Council meeting provided some relief for police officers and their families. State Representative — and one-time Joplin Police Chief, Lane Roberts urged Council members to pass an ordinance that provides health insurance benefits to spouses and dependents of officers who lose their lives in the line of duty. It passed, as did an emergency ordinance involving higher wages for police.

For instance, new officers will now make a little more than $41,000 per year. They currently make just under $35,000.

“We have critical needs in our public safety group, so being able to improve wages and reach a collective bargaining agreement is a big step forward. And a positive improvement for us. The health insurance, benefit to surviving spouses and dependents, for employees that have been killed in the line of duty makes a strong statement about us as an organization. In fact, we’re one of the, I believe the only community in the state that offers such a benefit and, those are great, great things for us to help move this organization forward,” said Nick Edwards, City Manager.

Nick Edwards also told us the next step is addressing the same topics for firefighters.