JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin City leaders are taking a closer look at staffing issues for the police and fire departments — and how to best solve them.

A report at tonight’s City Council meeting will look at everything from the challenges to stay fully staffed to appropriate pay levels. Suggested solutions include raises of at least 10% and adjusting scheduling and retirement policies. That comes with a potential price tag of $8.7 million dollars.

The report points to possible funding sources including the new City use-tax or a property tax increase that would more than triple the current rate. The Council meets tonight at six at City Hall.