JOPLIN, Mo. — A long-standing tradition continues for the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.

This year marks the 37th edition of their “Golden Apple Awards” program. It’s known for honoring educators from all Joplin public and private schools.

64 teachers were nominated by Joplin students and parents for this year’s award — who wrote letters of recommendation. A reception was held tonight for all the nominees — and their nominators — in the auditorium of East Middle School.

“These teachers work hard every single day and are with our kiddos all year long and so this is just a special night to say ‘we appreciate you and congratulations for being nominated,'” said Valerie Searcy, Golden Apple Awards Chairperson.

Again — 64 teachers — nominated. Four of them will receive the award at this year’s Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce banquet on Thursday, April 28th.

The nominees are as follows:

Kindergarten to Second Grade

Judy Bashor, St. Mary`s Elementary School

Kristen Brasch, Stapleton Elementary School

Chelsey Cross, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School

Erika Doennig, Irving Elementary School

Bailey Gardner, Royal Heights Elementary School

Teresa Lamberson, Eastmorland Elementary School

Miranda Mason, Irving Elementary School

Sara Meyer, Irving Elementary School

Shantel Mikowlski, Irving Elementary School

Shawna Sampson, Irving Elementary School

Kelly Samuel, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School

Stacey Thomas, College Heights Christian School

Jessica Tupper, Stapleton Elementary School

Bailey Wallace, Soaring Heights Elementary School

Jennifer Wardlow, Royal Heights Elementary School

Kayleigh Woodruff, Eastmorland Elementary School

Third to Fifth Grade

Amanda Almich, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School

Mary Arnold, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School

Rebecca Askew, College Heights Christian School

Eric Beezley, Irving Elementary School

Margie Black, St. Mary`s Elementary School

Deborah Brill, McKinley Elementary School

David DeWelt, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School

Aaron Dogotch, College Heights Christian School

Kyle Graves, Eastmorland Elementary School

Tracy Horton, Soaring Heights Elementary School

Lindsey Koucky, Eastmorland Elementary School

Jinnifer Loum, Cecil Floyd Elementary School

Roxcee McCully, Soaring Heights Elementary School

Savannah Parker, Irving Elementary School

Sixth to Eighth Grade

Kimberly Alford, North Middle School

Leanne Burrus, East Middle School

Whitney Cummings, North Middle School

Shelby Everitt, East Middle School

Jessica Fletcher-Fierro, North Middle School

Michelle Friskey, North Middle School

Katie Juergens, North Middle School

Darren Morgan, South Middle School

Natalie Prodan, North Middle School

Crystal Stokes, North Middle School

Daniel Tharp, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School

Kathy Webb, East Middle School

Samantha Widmar, South Middle School

Ninth to Twelfth Grade

Caiton Bandy, Joplin High School

Shannon Bickford, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School

Ryan Burnside, Joplin High School

Jashua Carter, Joplin High School

Angela Delph, Joplin High School

Brad Douglas, Joplin High School

Erin Fledderman, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School

Shelly Greninger, Joplin High School

David Harris, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School

Jennifer Journeycake, Joplin High School

Julie McCain, Joplin High School

Shamera Moss, Joplin High School

Howard Parker, Joplin High School

Robert Parsons, Joplin High School

Jay Reed Joplin, High School

Nick Reid Joplin, High School

LTC Joshua Reitz, Joplin High School

Brenden Schneider, Joplin High School

David Smith, Joplin High School

Whitney Stahl, Joplin High School

Ashley Trotnic, Joplin High School