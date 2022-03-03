JOPLIN, Mo. — A long-standing tradition continues for the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
This year marks the 37th edition of their “Golden Apple Awards” program. It’s known for honoring educators from all Joplin public and private schools.
64 teachers were nominated by Joplin students and parents for this year’s award — who wrote letters of recommendation. A reception was held tonight for all the nominees — and their nominators — in the auditorium of East Middle School.
“These teachers work hard every single day and are with our kiddos all year long and so this is just a special night to say ‘we appreciate you and congratulations for being nominated,'” said Valerie Searcy, Golden Apple Awards Chairperson.
Again — 64 teachers — nominated. Four of them will receive the award at this year’s Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce banquet on Thursday, April 28th.
The nominees are as follows:
Kindergarten to Second Grade
Judy Bashor, St. Mary`s Elementary School
Kristen Brasch, Stapleton Elementary School
Chelsey Cross, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School
Erika Doennig, Irving Elementary School
Bailey Gardner, Royal Heights Elementary School
Teresa Lamberson, Eastmorland Elementary School
Miranda Mason, Irving Elementary School
Sara Meyer, Irving Elementary School
Shantel Mikowlski, Irving Elementary School
Shawna Sampson, Irving Elementary School
Kelly Samuel, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School
Stacey Thomas, College Heights Christian School
Jessica Tupper, Stapleton Elementary School
Bailey Wallace, Soaring Heights Elementary School
Jennifer Wardlow, Royal Heights Elementary School
Kayleigh Woodruff, Eastmorland Elementary School
Third to Fifth Grade
Amanda Almich, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School
Mary Arnold, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School
Rebecca Askew, College Heights Christian School
Eric Beezley, Irving Elementary School
Margie Black, St. Mary`s Elementary School
Deborah Brill, McKinley Elementary School
David DeWelt, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School
Aaron Dogotch, College Heights Christian School
Kyle Graves, Eastmorland Elementary School
Tracy Horton, Soaring Heights Elementary School
Lindsey Koucky, Eastmorland Elementary School
Jinnifer Loum, Cecil Floyd Elementary School
Roxcee McCully, Soaring Heights Elementary School
Savannah Parker, Irving Elementary School
Sixth to Eighth Grade
Kimberly Alford, North Middle School
Leanne Burrus, East Middle School
Whitney Cummings, North Middle School
Shelby Everitt, East Middle School
Jessica Fletcher-Fierro, North Middle School
Michelle Friskey, North Middle School
Katie Juergens, North Middle School
Darren Morgan, South Middle School
Natalie Prodan, North Middle School
Crystal Stokes, North Middle School
Daniel Tharp, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School
Kathy Webb, East Middle School
Samantha Widmar, South Middle School
Ninth to Twelfth Grade
Caiton Bandy, Joplin High School
Shannon Bickford, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School
Ryan Burnside, Joplin High School
Jashua Carter, Joplin High School
Angela Delph, Joplin High School
Brad Douglas, Joplin High School
Erin Fledderman, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School
Shelly Greninger, Joplin High School
David Harris, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School
Jennifer Journeycake, Joplin High School
Julie McCain, Joplin High School
Shamera Moss, Joplin High School
Howard Parker, Joplin High School
Robert Parsons, Joplin High School
Jay Reed Joplin, High School
Nick Reid Joplin, High School
LTC Joshua Reitz, Joplin High School
Brenden Schneider, Joplin High School
David Smith, Joplin High School
Whitney Stahl, Joplin High School
Ashley Trotnic, Joplin High School