JOPLIN, Mo. — A Spring ballot question in Joplin is getting some extra support.

The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce announced it will back a $30 million bond issue to renovate and expand Memorial Hall.

The 95-year-old building has been closed since a roof collapse in 2020. Chamber leaders say the bond issue is a way to both honor the past and look to the future.

“Memorial Hall is a historic figure, building, in our community. And we feel it’s time to honor those who have served,” said Erin Slifka, Joplin Chamber.

The bond issue focuses on repairs to the exterior of the building as well as on all three levels inside. The addition includes a multi-purpose recreation space and an event space for up to 400 people.

Joplin voters will decide on April 5th.