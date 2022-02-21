JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for outstanding area businesses.

1 winner will be chosen in 3 categories — 1 to 50 employees, 51 or more employees, and not-for-profits.

Nominees must be in good standing with the Chamber of Commerce, and have been a member for 2 years. Winners from 2017 and earlier are also eligible.

A committee will review applications and interview businesses based on contributions to the Joplin community, business philosophy, response to challenges, innovative products and services, and employee involvement and recognition.

“We feel that it’s important to celebrate those milestones that our businesses and not-for-profit organizations have overcome, and the risk that they have put out in starting these businesses, and really contributing to the economy and overall success to our community,” said Erin Slifka, Marketing & Communications Manager, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.

Nominations are due February 28th. The award will be presented at the Annual Chamber Banquet on Thursday, April 28th.

To nominate a business or not-for-profit follow this link here.