JOPLIN, Mo. — Some heroes were celebrated today at Joplin High School.

Today is National “School Lunch Hero Day” — meaning the school’s cafeteria crew was given some extra attention and “thank yous” today.

And they weren’t the only ones.

The Joplin School District employs more than 100 cafeteria staff, nutritionists, and warehouse workers who deliver, create, and serve more than 3,300 breakfasts, 5,200 lunches, and 400 dinners every day.

“Appreciating your staff is always important. Letting them know that they’re doing a great job and they are appreciated is vitally important to any operation,” said Rick Kenkel, Joplin Schools Food & Nutrition Services Director.

Kenkel also praised his department’s work during the pandemic when it created and implemented a daily drive-through serving line in order to hand out healthy meals.