JOPLIN, Mo. — The parent company of a Joplin business is celebrating a major milestone.

Binswanger Glass is now 150-years old.

The location in Joplin is near 10th and Rangeline. The company was started in the aftermath of the Civil War in Richmond, Virginia by Samuel Binswanger. And, what began as small retail glass store is now the largest glass installer in the country.

The company has 50 locations in 12 states and employs more than 800 fulltime employees. It has had a presence in Joplin for more than two decades.

“Shower doors of course, anything as far as auto glass, side glasses, back glasses, front glasses, anything like that, commercial work. We put in commercial door, commercial framing, from small products all the way to the largest ones,” said Bob Ray, Joplin Branch Manager.

Ray says a growing number of products are made of glass and sold at the store.

In case you’d like to join a company with such a long history, ray says the location in Joplin is hiring and no prior training is necessary.