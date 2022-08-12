JOPLIN, Mo. — Fiber optic broadband internet could soon be available in Joplin. The city is looking for a broadband partner to allow every home and business in the city access to faster internet.

The plan is in the “Request For Information” phase, or “RFI.” City staff want to open up a conversation with any internet service providers from across the nation that may be interested.

“The city does not want to be an internet service provider. So, we need internet service providers to come in and let us know what they need to be in place so that they will come to Joplin and offer the services to our residents so that we can get better options for everyone across the board,” said Johan Bullington, CDBG Project Manager.

State and federal grants could pay for the infrastructure to make it happen. To access the Request for Information visit: www.joplinmo.org/broadband. All final submittals are to be emailed to Johan Bullington at jbulling@joplinmo.org no later than 5:00 PM CST on September 2, 2022.