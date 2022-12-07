JOPLIN, Mo. — Officials with “Joplin Bright Futures” are asking for the community’s help.

They’re looking for donations of shelf-stable food and winter clothing.

They’d like to get them to students before the Christmas break.

“We are in need of new coats and the funds to buy new coats, and pants, shoes, snack pack items, our numbers are just through the roof this year, much higher than last year, over double actually,” said Amanda Stone, Bright Futures Coordinator.

The organization currently has online wishlists through “Amazon”, “Target”, and “Walmart.”